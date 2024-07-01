iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $84,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after acquiring an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. 1,572,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.