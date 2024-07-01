iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
