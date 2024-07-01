iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

