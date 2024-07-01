iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,928. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.