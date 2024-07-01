Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Purchases $37,003.20 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,412 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36.

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46.

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $7.84 on Monday. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

