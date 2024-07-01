Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s 3rd Largest Position

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 3.76% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $148,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMBS. United Community Bank raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. 402,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

