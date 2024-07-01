Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

