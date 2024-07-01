JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,845,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 9,051,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Health International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.
About JD Health International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Health International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.