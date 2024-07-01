JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,845,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 9,051,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

