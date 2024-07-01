Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 150

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AO. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AO
AO World Price Performance
AO World Company Profile
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.