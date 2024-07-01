Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 150

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AO. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.92. The stock has a market cap of £642.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.42).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

