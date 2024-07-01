Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $70.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

JXN stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after buying an additional 399,665 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

