Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Jiuzi Trading Down 10.8 %
JZXN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.32. 592,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,666. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
Jiuzi Company Profile
