John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.83. 408,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,767. The stock has a market cap of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxCyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 369,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in MaxCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

