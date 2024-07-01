John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.83. 408,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,767. The stock has a market cap of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $26,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxCyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in MaxCyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 1,888,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 369,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in MaxCyte by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

