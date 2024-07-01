Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.64 on Friday. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. Research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

