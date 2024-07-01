JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 375 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 201,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.36 million, a PE ratio of -37,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 309.33 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.78).
