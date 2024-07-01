JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,217. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

