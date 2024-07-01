JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,709 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,302. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

