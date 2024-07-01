Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Down 1.9 %

KFRC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.98. 74,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,548. Kforce has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

