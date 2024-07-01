Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,557. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

