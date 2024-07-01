Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 3,392,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

