Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 363,756 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

