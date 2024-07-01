KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Trading 0.5% Higher

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 16,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 113,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 893,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 644,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

