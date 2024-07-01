Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.