LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

LNZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,555,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNZA opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.66.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LanzaTech Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

