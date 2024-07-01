Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPTX

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 185,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 227,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.