Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 7.3 %

LEG opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.