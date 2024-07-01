LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.56. 175,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,525. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.