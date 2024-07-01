Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Argus

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

