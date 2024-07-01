Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 137.15%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 102,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $2,286,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,882 shares of company stock worth $16,505,276 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

