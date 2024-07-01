Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

