Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $33.67 billion and $45.94 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,463.60 or 0.05477106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,720,483 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,733,532.63850671. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,485.65045753 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $40,154,937.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

