LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.62. 253,856 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

