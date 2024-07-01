LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 730,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

