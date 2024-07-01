Lista DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.99 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $157.99 million and $95.55 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.72823819 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $93,190,923.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

