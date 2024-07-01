Little House Capital LLC Buys 490 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $76.52. 1,983,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.