Little House Capital LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 912,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.24 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.