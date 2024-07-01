Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 218.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.