LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,528,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.65. 495,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,953. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

