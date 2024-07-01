MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.6 %

MKTX stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 449,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.