Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
