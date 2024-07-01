Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.03. 857,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,102. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

