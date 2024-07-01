Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.