Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

