Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Medicure Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

