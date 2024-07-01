MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Head to Head Analysis

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 1.89 $214.20 million $0.63 13.11 MeiraGTx $14.02 million 19.31 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.60

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bavarian Nordic A/S and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.58%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 14.74% 15.54% 10.90% MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

