Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.