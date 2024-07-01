Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.46. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

