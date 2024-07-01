Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132.60 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $132.60 million and $106,763.10 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.58157623 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,481.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

