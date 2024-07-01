Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$66,003.30 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.17, for a total value of C$67,174.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00.

MX opened at C$66.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.14. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$52.99 and a one year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

