MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGSH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

