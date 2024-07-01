MGO Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,263. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

