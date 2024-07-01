MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $216.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

